In the heart of Swellendam lies a place where young aspiring actors and creative arts laaities can let down their hair and live out their dream of hopefully making it to the centre stage of the huge film and production industry. Swellendam Shack Theatre officially opened its doors less than two years ago but are already calling the shots.

The Shack, as its fondly referred to, was opened by high school teacher Freek Oerson in 2021. Talent: Children performing Oerson said he was inspired by his learners natural talent to act, tell stories and whip up a play and felt the need to bring the stage closer to home. It currently houses 40 regular students and close to 100 laaities who pop in at the 80-seat theatre.

“I erected the theatre in my yard to help these kids live out their dreams, tell their stories and to showcase their talent.” The Shack, that is uniquely made with sink plate, is also seen as a safe place by many. Kids also learn how to work with the technical team, how to set up and make props and how to design costumes, so it's the full package.”

Refuge: Swellendam shack theatre a safe place for kids The Shack now runs on donations made by local organisations and schools in the area and from production fund raisers hosted by the kids. The director and copywriter said his team has also taken part in many productions and film festivals and even bagged a few of them. “We end up going up against well off schools and when we place it makes one realise that anything is possible as long as you put your heart and passion into it.

“Not all kids are good academically, some can work very well with their hands and use their imagine.” One of Oerson’s students, Ayden October, broke barriers when he was scouted to feature in Suidooster and DSTV series Fraksie. Oerson said his students also regularly get surprised by local actors and actresses, such as Jill Levenberg, who plays antie Moena in Suidooster and recently Merlin Balie who is in Arendsvlei.