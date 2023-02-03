The much-anticipated Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) Section 1 finale delivered all the goods for a tightly-contested finish to an incredible season of high energy-performances, minstrel energy and electrifying singing chorus tunes at Athlone Stadium. Manenberg Superstars, Fabulous Woodstock Starlites, West London All Stars, Juvie Boy Entertainers, Baruch Entertainers and Cape Town Hawkers took to the stadium in a 12-hour battle which saw load shedding interrupt proceedings as well as the Top 3 results sparking a huge debate and outcry among minstrel fans, troupes and spectators.

Subsequent to the announcement of the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade Section 1 finale results in the early hours of Sunday morning, it appeared that there were incorrect calculations of the results. To uncover the matter, the KKKA requested a formal meeting with the judges on Monday evening. THE EVENTUAL WINNERS: The West London All Stars. Muneeb Gambeno, director of the KKKA, said: “It became apparent to us and the patrons that there was a discrepancy in the results announced on Sunday morning.

“Upon review of the workings of the judges, they discovered an input error into the preset formula, which led to the miscalculation of the final scores for the overall winner placements. Adjudication co-ordinator Mariska April added: “Upon a request from the KKKA board following the announcement of Section 1 final results, the adjudication team was asked to relook and recalculate the results.” The formula and score sheet has been rectified by the adjudication team in the presence of the KKKA board and the corrected final results.

Overall points scored are as follows: First place: West London All Stars Second place: Juvie Boys Entertainers

Third place: Baruch Entertainers While the calculation error made by the judges is most unfortunate, the KKKA acknowledged that errors can occur and will in future consider appointing an independent auditor to verify results prior to announcement. BAGGED SECOND PLACE: The Juvie Boys Entertainers. “There are valuable lessons in this experience, but most significantly the error has highlighted the independence of our judges in that there is no interference in the adjudication process,” said Gambeno.

“We have absolute faith in the integrity of the adjudication process and we want to thank the judges and the affected troupe leaders for the dignified and professional manner in which this error was resolved. “We also thank the patrons and all klopse supporters for their understanding in this matter.” The error did not, however, take away from the excitement of the event where Athlone Stadium came alive with amazing minstrel energy on Saturday.

There were beautiful scenes of satin and sequins, and the sounds of jingles and drums were mesmerising, as only Cape Town Minstrels can deliver. The adjudication team has since formally apologised to the KKKA board, the owners, directors and all parties and stakeholders affected for the PUTTING ON A SHOW: Manenberg Superstars calculation error leading to the incorrect placement of the overall winners.