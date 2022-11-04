A Kuils River couple, who is nearing their first wedding anniversary, fears they may not be legally married at all due to the alleged negligence of their pastor. The couple, who wed in November last year, says they have been going back and forth with the pastor who was responsible for giving up their marriage at Home Affairs.

The wife, who asked to remain anonymous, says after their wedding they had a problem as her new husband didn’t submit the papers of his divorce confirmation. “We had to clear that,” she says. “He gave the divorce papers to the pastor who married us so that we can let the commissioner do our registration.”

However, it’s been almost a year and nothing has been done. “In March, the pastor said the problem was that the copy of my husband’s ID wasn’t clear enough. “In July, the pastor told us that we can go to Bellville Home Affairs to collect our marriage certificate but they told us that our marriage isn’t registered,” she says.

FRUSTRATED: The couple just want their marriage to be legal She says the pastor then referred them to Commissioner Reverend Arries who he said was responsible for registering their marriage. “Arries told us that he would go to the Home Affairs in Malmesbury as that is the branch where he does his registrations.” But still more excuses were made.

“At first, it was the supervisor who was on leave and then the supervisor was no longer working there and then the entire Home Affairs was under new management,” the unhappy wife says. She says the pastor blocked her after she requested their documents back. In his defence, Commissioner Reverend Arries told the Daily Voice that he shares the couple's frustration, however, the documentation was submitted at Home Affairs.

“When I submitted the marriage, the divorce wasn’t registered and that took about three months. “Now that is cleared, the marriage is taking so long to be registered and that is what I’m struggling with. “I was told the office manager resigned and he has the documents,” Arries says.