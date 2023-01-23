Tributes are pouring in for radio legend and voice of e.tv Bongani Njoli. Njoli died on Sunday around 11am from health issues.

The 52-year-old from Langa in Cape Town enjoyed brief stints at radio stations including UCT Radio, GoodhopeFM, Heart 104.fm and Magic 828 AM. But he was better known for being the voice of e.tv’s promotions. Who can forget that famous voice saying: “Tonight on e”, “Friday action night”, among other lines? Njoli’s partner of 21 years, Sharon Lause Mrawuli, said he leaves behind his 24-year-old daughter, Tembisa Bavuma.

Mrawuli told IOL Entertainment that Njoli had been “forgotten” in recent years. She added: "I will miss his voice, of course, his smile too. He was my only friend, we hung out a lot together and listen to his old-school music. He wasn't a person who held grudges, he was so humble. When he loved, it showed. "His mom is still alive and she's 92, the family is not okay."

“Some people forgot about him, especially e.tv.” One of Njoli’s former colleagues said: “For about 17 years, he was the official voice of e.tv. “People loved his promos on TV. Then over the last few years he really struggled to get work, radio stations ghosted him and he was desperate.

“I got him on board on the new TV project at UWC called UWC On Air and he was as brilliant and as smooth as ever. He loved it. “I picked him up in Langa and dropped him at home when we recorded voice-over sessions, so we got to talk a lot. “We spoke just last month about how difficult things were for him. He looked frail and old, a shadow of the man I remember.

Industry friends and former colleagues shared fond memories of Njoli on social media. So sad this morning about the passing on Bongani Njoli. It makes you wonder why there are so few black radio broadcasters in Cape Town and why Bongani was left out in the cold in the few years leading to his death. — Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) January 23, 2023 What a sad morning. Rest in Peace to an absolute legend. A giant of a broadcaster, Mr Bongani Njoli. Ulale Ngoxolo 🖤🖤🎙️ — lunga_singama (@LungaSingama) January 23, 2023