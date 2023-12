Immerse yourself in a vibrant and free New Year’s Eve celebration at the V&A Waterfront!

SOULFUL: Tarryn Lamb

Count down to 2024 in style at the V&A Waterfront’s New Year’s Eve Celebration. Featuring an incredible line-up of local artists such as Tarryn Lamb, Just Jinger, Sun-El Musician, Black Ties, Mandisi Dyantyis, The Rivertones, Seth Grey and The Ploemies for an unforgettable and amazing entrance into your new year.