The heat is on as Mzansi selects the top five for Idols SA season 18. With nearly 14 million votes cast this week, the producers said the show hit a season voting record as the competition reaches fever pitch.

Making it to the final five are Mpilo, Nozi, Thapelo, Ty Loner and Cape Town hopeful, Zee. Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Noxolo, who was eliminated with the least amount of votes. After the top five announcement, the contestants went into studio on Monday to record their solo singles, produced by Kalawa Jazmee.

This week saw the contestants perform two songs each, and to a full house at Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena. The group chose to pay tribute to legendary songwriter Babyface, by performing songs that he produced, before they took on Mzansi bangers. Kicking things off was Zee with Toni Braxton’s Breathe Again.

The judges were impressed, with Somizi Mhlongo saying: “There was something about that performance that said, ‘I’m content’.” Her second song later in the show was Kabza De Small, Ami Faku and DJ Maphorisa’s Abalele. JR Bogopa called it “a walk in the park” for Zee. After eight weeks of competition, she told IOL Entertainment that she misses home.