The infamous “Tinder Swindler”, who passed himself off as “Simon Leviev”, the heir to a billionaire diamond magnate, is being sued by the wealthy Israeli family for millions.

The alleged conman was the subject of a hit Netflix documentary in which three women accuse him of scamming them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The 31-year-old snared his victims with his dating app profile, and seduced lonely women with a playboy lifestyle of private jets, 5-star hotels, champagne parties, supercars and luxury branded goods.

In a statement to E! News, Chagit Leviev, the daughter of Lev Leviev and an heiress to the family’s fortune, said the multi-million dollar lawsuit aims to get him to “face justice and get the sentence he deserves”.

“Shimon Hayut is a fraud who stole our family’s identity and has tried to exploit our good name to con victims out of millions of dollars,” she said.

“He has no relation to the Leviev family and has no affiliation with our company LLD Diamonds.”

The family alleges that Simon took “without permission” a family photo and used Photoshop to edit himself into the picture.

Accusations in the lawsuit include defamation, invasion of privacy and breach of trademarks.

Simon, however, has not been charged with any crimes related to the accusations in the doccie.

In 2020, he was reportedly released from an Israeli prison after serving five months of a 15-month sentence for four fraud charges.

In response to the lawsuit, a rep for Simon told E! News: “Simon believes the family is just trying to insert themselves in the narrative for publicity after the show’s success.”

They added: “Simon also legally changed his name in 2015 and looks forward to this getting thrown out in court”.

