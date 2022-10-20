From one competition to the next. I moved on to Ottery where we spent the rest of the day at the Good Hope Christian Centre for the Cape Malay choir competition.

The event started a bit late due to load shedding but when the first team took to the stage, every seat was filled. People made sure they didn’t miss a beat and arrived on time. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was also in attendance and gave a standing ovation to some of the solo singers. The Ottomans Singing Club opened the show and everyone felt that they were going to win, until it all came to a sudden halt.

Later, in the foyer, a bekgeveg broke out while at the same time, outside on the field next to the parking lot, a loud firecracker went off, which brought disaster management to a decision to stop the event with immediate effect. It was speculated to be a gunshot, that put everyone on edge. According to Adnaan Morris, spokesperson for the Cape Malay Choir Board (CMCB), he wasn’t sure whether it was outsiders or people at the event who made the loud noise. “It wasn’t in our control, the speculation at this moment is that it was related. The appointed safety officer made a call and asked the South African Police Services (SAPS) to help escort all the people out of the venue.

“This was after witnessing a negative presence on both inside and outside. The prime concern was keeping everyone who attended and supported [the event] out of any danger. “We already posted a statement on social media and we hope this will bring some kind of relief to our supporters. “We still had one choir who didn’t get the opportunity to perform their items. Unfortunately, we had to comply with the rules and we were afraid of losing our rights to ever do this competition in the future,” added Morris.