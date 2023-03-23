The first day of Ramadaan has officially arrived – the moon has been sighted. Saudi Arabia along with a few other countries has announced today as their first day of the holy month.

In South Africa, it’s an ongoing debate on whether we should follow the “Maankykers” in our country or make use of modern technology to sight the moon. Islam follows the lunar calendar, and a new month is brought in with the sighting of the new moon. Months are usually 29 or 30 days long. For many years Muslims around the world have debated whether this prophetic tradition of seeing the new moon with the naked eye must still be followed, especially when technology has taken over in such a big way.

This remains unresolved to this day, resulting in Muslims in some countries following the prophetic tradition and some modern technology. The issue locally has been whether Muslims must start fasting with the people in Makkah, or stick with the traditions of the powers that be here in South Africa. This has caused many problems, with entire communities following their local imams, and sadly even families are split, celebrating the start of Ramadaan, and Eid on different days.

Whether we will celebrate Labarang on the same day is yet to be determined. I believe people have the right to debate the issue of the sighting of the moon, as long as we keep in mind that Islam teaches us peace and tolerance, and respecting the views of others even when we don’t agree with them. With the right intentions, families split by this contentious issue can become close again rather than remain angry and apart, which in Islam, the latter is viewed as a major sin.

For me, the announcement of the commencement of Ramadaan truly brings a sense of calmness and community. A SPECIAL TIME: Local Muslims pray together ahead of Ramadaan Now we will see mense follow that beautiful tradition of sending bordjies to neighbours to make sure everyone has something to eat when the sun sets. The smell of soup, samoosas, pies and koesisters is everywhere, the butchers and supermarkets are bustling and the mosques will echo with the sounds of the taraweegh.