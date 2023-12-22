Condolences go out to the friends and family of the former Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director and chairperson Ridwaan Rylands who died this week. Affectionately known as “Rylands”, the former provincial rugby player has been a key part of the association for many years.

According to Muneeb Gambeno, current director of the KKKA, Ridwaan’s presence will be greatly missed. Muneeb says: “He will always be remembered as just a genuinely nice guy with a calm demeanour and an incredible love for minstrels and the minstrel culture. “He was a gentleman and an amazing team leader,” says Muneeb, adding that Ridwaan’s stories from the earlier days of the KKKA were always a treat to listen to and taught many directors, himself included, what the association should stand for.