Adam Levine reportedly cheated on his pregnant vrou Behati Prinsloo and now wants to name their unborn baby after his mistress. Wat die hel?!

Sumner Stroh piemped the Maroon 5 frontman, more than a week after it was reported that he and SA-born Prinsloo were expecting their third child together, reports aceshowbiz.com. Sumner said in a TikTok video: “I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated.” She added: “Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point. So, I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is.

“Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year; after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life.” The Instagram model showed an alleged DM that she received from Levine in which he asked if she was fine with him naming his child after her. INSTA HOTTIE: Sumner Stroh “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner [sic]. You Ok with that? DEAD serious,” read the message.

After reading his message, Sumner said she felt “like I have to be in hell at this point” and “my morals were unknowingly being compromised”. She “never wanted to come forward”, knowing “the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model”, and the “stereotypes” associated with being an influencer. Asked why she has now rekked her bek, she said she “sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid, so here I am”.