The restaurant will be bidding farewell to their loyal patrons over the past five years as sadly all good things have to come to an end.

The owner says “bittersweet times have made the running of the store a nightmare” and they therefore have decided to close down.

The restaurant will be trading their last day on Saturday, and will be hosting one last event, titled The Last Dance.

This event will feature some of the DJs who have been loyal to the brand for all these years, while rocking the mic for the last time will be the Temple Boys, Lee The Drummer SA, Dr Jules, Kurt Busch, Jermaine SA, BUBU, DJ ICE, Vezz featuring Young SNG and many more, hosted by Mr Meyer.