A popular Bellville restaurant has set the bar again for their record-breaking moerse dite. Based in Stikland, Annie’s Ladies Bar was the talk of the town when they made a four-metre long gatsby, weighing a whopping 65.2kg, made by in-house chef Michael Steyn.

Owner Joe Redelinghuys says: “Wow, what en experience, we got to feed 140 people on Saturday after creating this monster of a gatsby. Joe, 63, and his wife Annie, 64, also made the news in 2019 when they served up a gigantic 79.5kg burger, which crushed the Guinness world record of 74.6kg. This burger went on sale at the store for R13 950.

That attempt came a month after The GrillFather in Mitchells Plain broke the record for the biggest burger in South Africa when they created the Goliath & Goliath Tsek Burger, which weighed 19.6kg. The couple from Penhill invited 100 witnesses for the historic occasion on Saturday, when they laid out four specially-made buns, measuring four metres each, filled with fried egg, calamari strips, slap chips, sauces, chicken fillets, masala steak, Annie’s Patties, russians, viennas, polony, onion, tomato and lettuce. Annie put out an invite to the public to join in and eat for free.

Annie tells the Daily Voice: “The idea for the gatsby came from bar talk. “We just spoke about it randomly and we also wanted to do this to make people aware that we are now serving gatsbies on our menu. “We were three people who prepared the gatsby. We started preparation at 2pm on Saturday and ended at 6pm, ready to eat.”

Joe adds: “We can’t say for sure that it is a world record, but we can confidently say its the biggest gatsby made in South Africa. “The total cost of making this gatsby is R2 750, for the ingredients used. “ This attempt was made possible by our brilliant chef Michael.