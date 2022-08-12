Delft gymnast Lauren Louw is looking to do Mzansi proud at the Aerobics Fitness World Championships in Czech Republic later this year. But the Kaapse talent needs R26 000 getting there.

The 22-year-old fitness guru has been taking part in aerobics which combines ballet, gymnastics, dancing and exercise since she was 16, and has qualified for the competition which is set to take place in November after impressing local judges. “Last year I won both the provincial and national competitions and I qualified for the championships in France but Covid spoiled that trip,” says Lauren. “This year I defended both my titles and now I am looking to represent my country in Oskava.

“In 2019, I also qualified for the World Championships in Amsterdam which was a great experience for me because it taught me a lot about the sport.” Having experienced life at the Federation of International Sports, Aerobics and Fitness (FISAF) World Championships, Lauren feels she has what it takes to compete at the highest level. “In Europe, they take this sport so seriously and it is really tough to just compete against them.

“This year, if I manage to go, my aim is to at least make it to the semi-finals which will show the rest of the competition that I am not there to just make up the numbers.” In between winning medals, Lauren also coaches 25 youngsters aged between five and 16 while she perfects her skills under the watchful eye of her coach Marzanne le Roux at her club in Durbanville. TEAM: With Marzanne le Roux “At least two days a week, I teach the children at Roosendal Primary or at my house and so far they have done really well,” she says.