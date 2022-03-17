The Cape Town Carnival is back with a brand-new setup this weekend.

Instead of a parade, they will have five pop-up events around the city.

“We’re driven by the fundamental belief in the power of creativity,” says Professor Rachel Jafta, chairperson of the Cape Town Carnival Trust.

“This inspired the team to find a new way to bring joy to the city once more.”

POP-UP EVENTS: Explore City’s sites

Jay Douwes, CEO explains: “This year’s Carnival will move people... Literally.

“Visitors curate their own experience as they move between five distinct outdoor Carnival Hubs across the city.”

On Saturday, from 2.30pm to 9.30pm, each Carnival Hub will host five consecutive shows celebrating the diverse cultures and stories of Cape Town.

The Carnival has always been a free event, but this time, you’ll need to confirm attendance and supply Covid-19 track-and-trace info by purchasing a R10 ticket per show, available from Webtickets.

