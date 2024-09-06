A local car club called M.A.D (Make a difference) Crew is giving back to communities across the Cape with their latest act of goodwill being the handover of a car giveaway to a senior residence in need. The crew consists of nine members who have been aiding victims of disaster with care packages and feeding the homeless since its inception in 2023.

One of the founding members, Daniel Jacobs, 36 from Strandfontein, sayst hat M.A.D Crew is made up of Volkswagen Polo and GTI drivers but he says that if your heart is in giving back, then the car you drive does not matter. That’s mal: M.A.D. Crew in front of their surprise vehicle. Picture: supplied “We do mainly charity work in the poor communities of Cape Town by handing out food, clothes and also helping people whose houses have burned down. We are drivers who come from all over the Cape Flats including Hanover Park, Mitchells Plain, Strandfontein and surrounding areas with a purpose of helping and giving back to others.” With their latest initiative, the crew is planning to donate a vehicle to an old age Home in dire need of transportation.

“We want it to be a surprise. The reason we are giving a vehicle away is because one of our members who owned the vehicle decided that they wanted to let the crew give it to a place that is in need,” says Daniel. “We do not want to make mention of what vehicle it is, as it will spoil the surprise, but we would love to donate it to help a senior residence that does not have a vehicle at all, but they must also be in dire need of the vehicle.” Daniel is appealing for assistance from the public to help their search and nominate a place by sending a Whatsapp to 076 937 1611.