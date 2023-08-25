Halle Berry and her third husband, Olivier Martinez, have finally finalised their divorce after a moerse long eight-year court battle. The Oscar-winning actress and the French actor, both 57, separated in October 2015 after two years of marriage, but divorce proceedings were held up custody issues.

According to documents filed in a Los Angeles court, Halle will need to cough up for child expenses. The Catwoman star must pay Martinez $8,000 (R150k) a month in papgeld for their nine-year-old son, Maceo. She was also ordered to pay her ex 4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2 millionfor “additional child support”.

She must also pay Olivier for their laaitie’s “private school tuition, school uniforms, and school supplies”. The Monster’s Ball star also agreed to pay 100 percent of all of Maceo’s extracurricular activities, which means she will have to reimburse Martinez for the 2023-24 school year since he had covered the costs. She will also pay for her son’s medical aid.

Halle, who has a reported net worth of $90 million, has “voluntarily” agreed to pay Olivier’s $55 000 attorney’s fees. The former couple worked out a schedule that allows each party to have physical custody of their son for half of the week – Monday to Wednesday or Wednesday to Friday – with alternating weekends. Halle was previously married to former baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005.