The internationally acclaimed Influential Women and Artes Awards is taking place this Saturday at the Baxter Theatre and will honour stalwarts in our communities and artists doing big things. Two kwaai Cape Flats acts have been named among the Top 10 Influential Artists in the Western Cape - they are The Temple Boys and ‘That comedy chick’ Arlene Petersen.

Over forty people who have made a difference in their communities will be receiving awards, including lawyers, doctors, entrepreneurs, community activists, and philanthropists. Arlene says she’s very excited as this is her first award ever. “I am now part of the top 10 influential artists in Cape Town, this is my very first award and it’s internationally acclaimed, I don’t know how to feel. I didn’t expect it because I have just been doing what I’m doing and they noticed me,” she tells the Daily Voice.

“I have been using my field to make a difference in my community and South Africa and that makes me feel accomplished and successful because it's not just about being in entertainment but using my platform to show the youngsters anything is possible.” Arlene Petersen Arlene has been on the comedy scene for four years now and started doing stand-up as a form of therapy when her brother passed on. The director of the awards show, Pinky Mothie, said: “Now that women are doing so much in our country, we honour the top 100 women annually in different provinces. We put out a nomination on social media and let the public nominate the candidates.