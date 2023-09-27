The power of social media has saved the day as the public clubbed together a whopping R725 000 to help celebrity Cape Town chef Fatima Sydow in her cancer battle. The 49-year-old cookbook author previously shared an emotional video on all of her social media platforms in a bid to appeal for funds to help with her cancer treatments.

In the video, Fatima told her followers that she had asked her niece to create a GoFundMe page that would assist her with medical and basic needs. “I have been pushing this off and trying to work but I can’t work anymore, so... there’s a lot that entails being sick with cancer and everything that goes with it.” Fatima, from Lansdowne, has bravely documented her cancer journey with her followers since her diagnosis with soft tissue sarcoma in December 2020.

CARED FOR: Fatima with hospital staff, Carly Rinquist and Kulthum Ismail The cancer has tested her strength and resilience, leading her through a challenging array of treatments and surgeries, each taking a toll on her physical and emotional well-being. However, these moments of vulnerability were met with overwhelming kindness, and more than 1 000 donors have come forward to raise R725 000 towards her target of R750 000. The funds will provide crucial support by covering her medical treatment, at-home caregiving services, and the purchase of a hospital bed for her forthcoming discharge.

BRAVE: Fatima is battling cancer On her YouTube channel Fatima expressed her gratitude towards her donors, who have contributed to her BackaBuddy, saying that the support has been massive. “The support I’ve received has shown me the humanity of our community and the love we have for each other, our culture, our people, our city, and our country. “I am so grateful, you have carried me through this journey more than you realise. You’ve done so much. Thank you, I love you all,” she said.