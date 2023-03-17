The pool player from Lavender Hill, who sold washing powder to take her to an international competition, has raised enough money to get on the airplane on Saturday. Heyball champion Shaiyene Fritz, 21, has thanked Daily Voice readers for reaching out to her after her story appeared in the paper earlier this month.

She will be representing South Africa at the World Heyball Masters Championship in Qinhaungdao from March 21 to April 5, where she will stand a chance to win R12.5 million. Heyball was previously known as Chinese 8-Ball Pool. I’M OFF TO CHINA! Shaiyene Fritz, 21, of Lavender Hill Shaiyene said on Thursday that donations have been coming in steadily, including a R15 000 that was deposited reg duur into her FNB account.

The grateful pool player said: “I am excited, not anymore stressed out because my faith has been restored. I got a lot of donations, and a complete stranger donated R15 000. “All I saw was [her name] by the reference and I have been trying to find her because she hasn’t reached out to me.” In October, the talented young woman represented SA at a tournament in Morocco, where she triumphantly returned home a world champion having pocketed gold.

A Lavender Hill pool champion Shaiyene Fritz, 21. Picture supplied Although everything is “basically” sorted for her trip to China, she just needs about R5 000 more for food and cash towards her accommodation. But Shaiyene is determined to leave for overseas and brags that she will have no load shedding for two weeks. “My ticket is paid and I have my visa and I have three quarter of my accommodation money which is more than I could have asked for, but the big stuff is sorted.

“I am taking noodles with, I am not going to make a big deal about food, as long as I am going,” she added. “I just want to say thank you all from the bottom of my heart for helping me get to China; my community is my biggest support system, not just Lavender Hill but everyone who has been supporting me, even if it’s just a prayer or words of encouragement.” As for her game plan for that R12.5m first prize, Shaiyene explained: “I will take my time and be composed.