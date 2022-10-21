Responding to a picture of the front page of the Sowetan newspaper with the headline: “How many more must die?”, Pheto wrote: “I fear South African Men more than anything in the world.”

Award-winning actress and film producer Terry Pheto evoked a lot of emotion from South African women after she tweeted that she “fears” the men in this country.

I fear South African Men more than anything in the world. 😔 pic.twitter.com/HdW3ilAvUw — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) October 18, 2022

The story highlighted the plague of child murder after 549 kids, some not even a year old, were murdered in the first half of this year.

The story came amid reports of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, who went missing recently. The child was found dead and mutilated last week in an open veld in Tamboville. The country has been outraged by the crime.

Pheto, who is gearing up for her role in the US drama series King Shaka, stirred up a conversation on social media that saw other women feel exactly the same way as she does, but also leaving men offended.