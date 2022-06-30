Wondering what to do with the kiddies during the winter school break?
Well, Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain invites children to participate in kite-making workshops from 1 to 10 July and the proceeds go to the Cape Mental Health organisation.
This year’s kite workshop aims to create awareness of children’s mental health and the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on their well-being.
Children of all ages are invited to decorate their own kites using paints and various other craft materials provided.
Brenda Bibby, General Manager at Liberty Promenade, says: “We are thrilled that we can host these workshops, which promise hours of healthy fun, and contribute to Cape Mental Health, who do such vital work, in the process.”
The workshops will take place from 12pm to 4pm, with 30 minute sessions daily.
The cost is R10 per child and proceeds will be donated to Cape Mental Health non-profit organisation.
If you would like to participate, register your child at the ticket booth in the centre’s Food District.