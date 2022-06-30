Wondering what to do with the kiddies during the winter school break? Well, Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain invites children to participate in kite-making workshops from 1 to 10 July and the proceeds go to the Cape Mental Health organisation.

This year’s kite workshop aims to create awareness of children’s mental health and the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on their well-being. Children of all ages are invited to decorate their own kites using paints and various other craft materials provided. Brenda Bibby, General Manager at Liberty Promenade, says: “We are thrilled that we can host these workshops, which promise hours of healthy fun, and contribute to Cape Mental Health, who do such vital work, in the process.”