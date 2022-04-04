In order to raise awareness for autism, Down Syndrome and other health issues, 15-year-old Joshua Pekeur launched his own cookie business at the weekend.

Joshua, who has autism from birth, and his mother Sandy have been baking since January and on Saturday they launched “Be my Voice” at the Waterfront.

Sandy said: “We launched the initiative at Makers Landing at the Waterfront and it was such a success.

“The cookies we are making are colour coded like blue for autism, yellow for Down syndrome, red for ADHD and green for mental awareness.”

The youngster has also been running Nosh for Josh from a young age where he sells various baked goods to raise funds.

“We were selling the cookies four for R20 and at the event, we were visited by people from the Artscape and we were eventually there for a special presentation,” says Sandy.

“At the Artscape, we sold every cookie to a group of performers and audience members.”

Sandy added that every cent raised will go towards future baking events and raising awareness.

“The plan is to have people join in the baking events, making the cookies.

“In order to do this, we will need aprons and ingredients so the money we raise will go towards prep for the next event.

“Our hope is not only to raise awareness for autism and Down syndrome but also other issues such as gender-based violence, which can affect children in a negative way.

She adds: “Josh and making cookies has really been a life-saver for me because I lost my father six months ago to Covid and I was extremely depressed until my son insisted we start baking together and now I want to share that experience with everybody.”

[email protected]