It’s not every day that established musicians get to perform with guitar hero Allou April, nevermind when you’re a shy teen from Scottsdene High. That’s exactly what happened when 13-year-old Theoneil Arries got to rock it out with April at the school on Monday.

April was at the school for the handover of a classic grand piano, donated by local NGO Join Bands, Not Gangs. The NGO, which was started five years ago at the school, uses music as a means to fight gangsterism in at-risk neighbourhoods. It focuses on getting kids into music programmes that are offered after school hours.

The programme is run by Tommie Jooste at Scottsdene High. Guest speaker Pastor Randall Pienaar said he was proud of the school for taking a leadership role in changing the community, and urged children to keep fighting social ills and following their dreams. Pastor Randall Pienaar April was the special guest and played his guitar.

He was joined on stage by gospel singer Theoneil, who is also the drummer for the school band. Principal Peter Links thanked Karlien de Waal of Join Bands, Not Gangs for the beautiful gift. GRAND GIFT: Karlien de Waal, Allou April and the piano. Picture: Solly Lottering “They came to surprise us with this grand piano after five years; thank you for what you’ve been doing for this community. It’s thanks to you that we have our own band now,” Links said.