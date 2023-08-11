Mitchells Plain’s very own Maya Angelou has bagged her first award for her book, Young Mind Unspoken Thoughts. Twelve-year-old poet Leila Alexander received a Pen Soldiers in Africa award for her book at the sixth African Annual Global Authors Honoree Awards that was held in Johannesburg at the end of last month.

“It was amazing to be honoured with an award and to meet fellow authors. I am just grateful and hope that I can continue writing and painting,” the excited teen said. ACHIEVED: Accolade.Picture Supplied Leila wants her award to inspire everyone to pursue their goals and dreams. “I hope this will help inspire kids and adults to pursue their dreams. To everyone that puts themselves out there, you are already a winner,” she added.

“I would like to thank my grandmother for being an inspiration to my book.” The young meisie started writing poetry after her ouma died, jotting down her emotions. Her mother Karen Alexander-Haddon is proud of what her child has achieved.