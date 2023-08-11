Mitchells Plain’s very own Maya Angelou has bagged her first award for her book, Young Mind Unspoken Thoughts.
Twelve-year-old poet Leila Alexander received a Pen Soldiers in Africa award for her book at the sixth African Annual Global Authors Honoree Awards that was held in Johannesburg at the end of last month.
“It was amazing to be honoured with an award and to meet fellow authors. I am just grateful and hope that I can continue writing and painting,” the excited teen said.
Leila wants her award to inspire everyone to pursue their goals and dreams.
“I hope this will help inspire kids and adults to pursue their dreams. To everyone that puts themselves out there, you are already a winner,” she added.
“I would like to thank my grandmother for being an inspiration to my book.”
The young meisie started writing poetry after her ouma died, jotting down her emotions.
Her mother Karen Alexander-Haddon is proud of what her child has achieved.
“Leila shows fearlessness and determination and we hope she continues on this path, wherever it may lead. We support her in any way we can,” Karen said.
Meanwhile, Leila is already busy with her second poetry book, Truth Hurts, where the youngster gives more insight into her love for art.
“The book should be published before the end of this year. Writing is something I want to continue whether one or 1 000 people read my books. It gives me the freedom to express myself,” Leila adds.