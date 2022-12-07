Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame in her role on the hit TV series Cheers, died on Monday from cancer. She was 71. Alley’s death was confirmed to Reuters by her representative and through a statement from her children posted on her official Twitter account, saying that the actress had died at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world... we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” True and Lillie Parker said. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”