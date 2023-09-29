After singing about numerous failed romances, Taylor Swift looks to have finally scored with NFL star Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs player gushed about how the pop star stieked uit to cheer for him with his family and friends at a game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

In his latest episode of his New Heights podcast on Wednesday, Kelce said she looked “amazing” wearing his team’s colours. “Everybody was talking about her in a great light and, on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course,” he said. The Chiefs beat the Bears 41 to 10 with Kelce, 33, scoring one of the touchdowns, causing Swift, also 33, to cheer and shout, “Let’s f***ing go!”

ROMANCE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 33 “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom [Donna Kelce], to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s*** was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember,” Kelce told his brother Jason on their podcast. The gridiron star also looked at the camera at one point and thanked Taylor for “pulling up” to his game. “That was pretty ballsy,” he admitted. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her – the friends and family.”

Travis, however, said that he plans to be more discreet about their relationship. “I want to respect both of our lives,” the two-time Super Bowl champ explained. SUPPORTING HER MAN: Taylor cheers Travis “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week…”