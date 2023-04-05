Yet another legendary musical act is headed to South Africa this winter. Entertainment company G Twenty One Live and Vertex Events announced that the multi-Grammy-nominated Tamia will be touring the country with a three-city tour later this year.

The 47-year-old is no stranger to South Africa, having toured the country on three prior occasions. The Canadian star has released multiple albums and collaborated with several prominent international musical icons during a career that spans over nearly three decades. “G21 Live together with Vertex Events is proud to announce that Tamia will be touring South Africa in July 2023,” shared @glen21ent. “Tickets @ticketpro #G21Live @vertexexvents @grandwestsa @durbanicc @kfmza @kayaon959 #TamiaLiveInSA.”

G21 Live together with Vertex Events is proud to announce that Tamia will be touring South Africa in July 2023. Tickets @ticketpro#G21Live @vertexexvents @grandwestsa @durbanicc @kfmza @kayaon959 #TamiaLiveInSA pic.twitter.com/eDBOVdtgig — Glen21 Entertainment (@glen21ent) April 4, 2023 Tamia will kick off her tour on Tuesday, July 4 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town. She’ll then move on to KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, July 7, to perform at the Durban ICC before concluding the tour on Saturday, July 8, at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria. Limited tickets for the seated concert are available at Ticketpro and range from R390 to R1 490. Social media users have been reacting to the announcement throughout Tuesday.

“Tamia and Boyz II Men in one year… the 5 to Arthritis gang is eating,” quipped @dudoo_d. Tamia and Boyz II Men in one year...the 5 to Arthritis gang is eating.... — Dudoo (@Dudoo_D) April 4, 2023 “I wouldn’t miss this one for anything In the world,” added @passeks. “Tamia live in South Africa. Let’s goooooo.” I wouldn’t miss this one for anything In the world. Tamia live in South Africa. Let’s goooooo 🌸 pic.twitter.com/WdWguyhe5Q — My God today. (@Passeks) April 4, 2023 @macoww pleaded with Tweeps to buy her some tickets. “Please buy me a ticket to see Tamia. I’m so broke.”