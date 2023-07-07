Former Miss South Africa (2018) Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo is back on the Miss SA platform as she makes an appearance as a guest judge on “Crown Chasers”. “Crown Chasers” is a TV series that follows Miss SA finalists as they take on challenges on their journey to taking the title.

“I’m honoured and excited that I’m the first judge. I hope that I set the pace for the guest judges that follow in subsequent episodes. I also hope that I lived up to what the contestants really needed from me,” says Green-Nxumalo. She will appear in the first episode, introducing viewers to the first professional photoshoot done by the Miss SA finalists. Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo. “Professional photoshoots can be really scary. Usually, it’s a paying job and you want to make sure you are giving the client value for money by selecting you, so it’s bound to have its challenges especially if it’s your first one.

“I think that on the whole, they did very well: It was a learning experience for some and a breeze for others. “Either way, every one of those entrants walked away with something to grow them as a person, which is what the Miss South Africa pageant is all about,” explains the former Miss SA judge. On what she’s looking for in the next Miss SA, Green-Nxumalo says she wants someone who’s a go-getter.