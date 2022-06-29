After four years, talk show Tussen Ons and its popular all-female cast is being replaced by Turkish soapies. Presenters Tracey Lange, Zelda le Grange, Kay Karriem, Success Lekabe and Ingrid Jones said goodbye to viewers on Thursday, 20 June.

KykNET en Kie said the changes to the primetime schedule is part of a bigger renewal on the channel. “We want to offer our viewers the best of both worlds – international glamour in Afrikaans, as well as local stories and entertainment that is anchored in Afrikaans communities,” they said. But the ladies say the news came as a huge shock to them and they’ve been cast adrift for the foreseeable future.

AXED: Tracey Lange, Zelda le Grange, Success Lekabe, Ingrid Jones ad Kay Karriem Ingrid Jones tells the Daily Voice:” At first it was a shocking disbelief because it came out of the blue and then I accepted that it was a good four years, where I grew more than I ever have in my entire life.” Success Lekabe said she couldn’t believe the show was being axed. “Shock. Whirlwind of emotion, heartache but also a feeling of calmness. It’s part of life that things sometimes come to an end, it was an unforgettable four years.”

Asked what the highlight was for her over the years, Kay said: “There is no way I can uitsonder anyone, everyone’s story touched me in one way or another. “But I have to confess that I’ve always enjoyed talking to Marc Lottering, Early B and Jan-Jan Joubert, because they are spontaneous and just themselves, and in between the laughing and dancing, I learnt a lot from them.” Asked about the impact the show made, Mama Ingrid says: “Only the viewers can answer that. On social media they could not wait for Thursday nights, they laughed and cried along because in every episode, we had something they could identify with.”

Ingrid said she would be keeping an eye on the media industry before making her next move. “I will put on my bespoke glasses and be observing the media world for a while before my next move. Ek dink nie ons is klaar nie.” KFM radio presenter Tracey Lange says she will miss being on TV: “I always believe that everything good and bad must come to an end and the day you realise it, it becomes easier.”