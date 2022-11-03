Takeoff was “shot in the head and the torso”, according to a coroner’s report. The 28-year-old rap star was fatally shot after an “altercation” at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in Texas during the early hours of Tuesday morning and now TMZ has revealed his cause of death.

A report from The Harris County Medical Examiner obtained by the outlet listed “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” as the primary cause of death and noted that the investigation into the cause of death has now concluded, with the Open It Up hitmaker’s remains ready to be collected for an upcoming funeral service. Just hours after the shooting, a source had claimed: “Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and that’s when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff either in the head or near his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.” The rap star – whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball – was known for creating hits such as “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee” alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset as part of hip hop group Migos and their record label was quick to condemn the “senseless violence” that led to his death.

More on this Migos rapper killed: Star muso Takeoff dies in US shooting

A statement read: “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother (Kirshnik) Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. “Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Takeoff’s killer is still on the loose at the time of writing, police said. Houston officers confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday, they are still hunting for the murderer and urged the public to “step up” with more information to help catch the perpetrator. Sgt Michael Arrington, the lead investigator on the case, said: “We are looking for any information at this time. We know the media has received a lot of phone calls, text messages, tweets, vines, videos. We need all of y’all to send those to us so we can solve this case.