It’s month end, most of us got paid, and it’s also school holidays, so this weekend is loaded with lekker activities. The City of Cape Town’s family street dining and trading experience comes to Bo-Kaap on Friday.

Following on from successful events in other parts of the city, the open-air event will take place from 12pm to 8pm. Come and enjoy tasty dishes, check out the arts and crafts and live music performances in the heart of the city and best of all, it’s free to enter. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says this event will provide a welcome economic boost for the small community following two years of lockdown, and encourages residents to support local businesses.

More on this WATCH: Hundreds stiek uit for Yaardt 3 jol

INITIATIVE: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis Head to Wale Street between Buitengracht and Bantam and then Rose Street between Wale and Longmarket Street to enjoy the vibe. On the other side of the Kaap, you can jol for a good because this weekend at the YAARDT 8.0 Skoolbrood Edition at Portlands Indoor Centre in Mitchells Plain. The annual charity event is aimed at raising funds to supply groceries for 10 families in need.

DJs Grant Lesch, Clint Supreme, Rollstoel, PJ Smith, Ralton and Ron Xrated are on the decks. COME TOGETHER: Bo-Kaap event this Friday from 12pm Organiser Venecia Valentine says: “Yaardt 8.0 is currently in its third year running, we’ve used this platform to raise funds for children’s medical bills in the past, we also raised money for Solomons Haven and Hannah’s Place of Safety. “Now we are doing it to warm up the hearts and tummies of 10 families with a special Winter Warmers grocery hamper.”