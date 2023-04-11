A Mitchells Plain dance crew has qualified for the World of Dance Tour competition in the USA, but needs a helping hand getting there. Devolution Dance Fam, a dance group from Tafelsig, says the competition takes place in August.

The dance crew is spearheaded by Shameeg George, who says they’ve been around for 22 years. “Dance for many of us is a way out, it helps us express ourselves, and especially in the times that we are living, it truly is a form of art that has the power to heal and change.” George added that when they received the email with the good news, they literally danced for joy.

“The email informed us that we qualified for the World of Dance Tour in California. This is a big thing for us because we worked very hard.” The crew took part in the World of Dance Regional competition in May last year. They qualified for nationals but due to unforeseen circumstances the national competition was cancelled.

However, they were then informed via email about having enough points to represent South Africa in the States. The tour will attract more than 100 000 dancers from across the globe from 11-14 August. “We really thought that was it, but look at how God opened a door again.”

The team now needs funds to help them to America. “Most of the dancers work two jobs and do odd jobs to help towards the funding. “Then there's some of us who solely focus on the crew and organise fundraising and raffles.