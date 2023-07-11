The world-renowned Table Mountain cableway will be closed for two weeks for maintenance while the Netball World Cup is being hosted in Cape Town.
Bad news for tourists and hikers is that all cable car operations at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company will be closed between July 24 and August 7 to allow for maintenance work to be carried out.
“Our annual maintenance periods allow us to make important updates and upgrades to all aspects of our business and operations so that we can offer visitors an even better and more enjoyable experience by the time we reopen,” stated Wahida Parker, managing director for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC).
Operations closed for six weeks in the middle of 2022, to allow for major maintenance work. The required maintenance work this time around is less intense and thus only requires two weeks of closure.
Parker added that TMACC are aware this closure will take place while the Netball World Cup is hosted in Cape Town, and European holidaymakers will also be arriving, “but we need to put safety first, always”.
Restaurants and shops at the lower cableway station will also not be operational during the shutdown.
“If you celebrate your birthday during this shutdown period and you want to use your free birthday ticket, don’t worry. Anyone celebrating their birthday in the months of July and August will still be able to qualify for a free ride in September. This means you have more time to celebrate your special day with us,” Parker says.