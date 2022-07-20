Two years ago, international diva Sybil was set to perform at the Grand Arena, GrandWest. Mense even bought tickets for the Soul Sisters show. Then Covid happened.

Now, it’s all systems go and the 1990s club queen is on her way to Cape Town, so dust of those tickets. On Saturday, 24 September 2022, GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World will host the highly anticipated Soul Sisters, featuring Sybil and her Cape town 12-piece band. The 57-year-old star, full name Sybil Lynch, is a soul singer from Paterson, New Jersey.

She will be performing all the hits fans have come to know and love, including Falling In Love, My Love is Guaranteed, Don’t Make Me Over, Walk On By, The Love I Lost and When I’m Good And Ready. The supporting acts include an all-star line-up of Salome Damon, Vuvu Kumalo, Claire Phillips and Mady Abrahams, a runner-up from SA’s Got Talent Andrea Fortuin and Amy Jones. So prepare for a kwaai night out, powered by the Daily Voice and Heart 104.9fm, with Suga as the MC.