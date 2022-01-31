There’s said to be health benefits to taking ice-cold showers, from increasing circulation to reducing muscle soreness post-workout.

If you’re into such things then get your hands on the Glacial Shower showerhead.

With this showerhead, you’re able to get the benefits of cold water in a convenient way.

With a design that incorporates two showerheads in one, it has a showerhead that mounts like a standard one.

You can use this showerhead for regular showers at any temperature.

And the other showerhead has a spot for an ice pack from your freezer and mounts on the first showerhead.

BENEFICIAL: Add ice pac

It’s easy to use, all you have to do is pop in the ice pack and attach it to your showerhead.

There’s no mess, no clean-up and no headache.

Feel better, train harder, recover faster and be refreshed with the Glacial Shower.

Get Glacial Shower showerhead from www.kickstarter.com for R750.

[email protected]