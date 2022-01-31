There’s said to be health benefits to taking ice-cold showers, from increasing circulation to reducing muscle soreness post-workout.
If you’re into such things then get your hands on the Glacial Shower showerhead.
With this showerhead, you’re able to get the benefits of cold water in a convenient way.
With a design that incorporates two showerheads in one, it has a showerhead that mounts like a standard one.
You can use this showerhead for regular showers at any temperature.
And the other showerhead has a spot for an ice pack from your freezer and mounts on the first showerhead.
It’s easy to use, all you have to do is pop in the ice pack and attach it to your showerhead.
There’s no mess, no clean-up and no headache.
Feel better, train harder, recover faster and be refreshed with the Glacial Shower.
Get Glacial Shower showerhead from www.kickstarter.com for R750.