Tributes from far and wide have been pouring in for the late Bentley Marcus Brown, whose bass guitar picking could make anyone get up and groove. Brown, 49, the bass player and vocalist of the Just US Band, the resident players at Swingers Lounge in Wetton, sadly passed away on January 1.

Swingers owner Kevin Harris said his heart was stukkend after hearing the tragic news about Brown’s passing. Harris recalled how a young, eager and enthusiastic Brown had become a household name, after pushing and grinding to play on the big stage. “For more than a decade he always used to remind me that he came to Swingers as a young 16-year-old hungry to learn from the older musicians, hoping to steal chords from the more senior musicians,” he explained.

“His dream was always to be called onto stage to join the band for the opportunity to jam with them. “Eventually after a good number of years the leader of the band, Nazeem Brown, noticed his enthusiasm as well as his talent as a bassist. He was then asked to join the band Just US.” Kevin said when that Bentley was called up “something special happened”.

“It was on a Saturday night, the club was full house, and since that Saturday it hasn’t been the same,” Harris claimed. Kevin said what stood out about Bentley, who he considered family, was that he was always willing to strike up, and to give younger musicians the opportunity to experience the stage. YOUNG GUN: Bentley got his shot as a teen “They even had the opportunity to come and jam with the band in closing,” Harris continued.