A South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABR) Ambassador braved the gruelling 35 kilometre False Bay Crossing to raise awareness and funds for the registry. Christine Roos, 32 from Benoni in Gauteng has been an ambassador for the cause since 2019 and became only the 15th swimmer to successfully complete the crossing.

Roos braved the icy waters on Sunday morning at 5.30am and endured jellyfish stings and aching shoulders as she completed her swim in 11 hours and 25 minutes. AWE-INSPIRING: Roos. Picture supplied Having swum to Robben Island in 2021, he says this was the hardest swim of her life. She says: “At some point it was like I was pulling through jelly because the water was so compact with jellyfish.

“The last four kilometres was probably the toughest. I was emotionally shattered, my body was sore. I was so grateful to get to the end of the swim.” The swim is often compared to the world-famous English Channel Crossing due to its level of difficulty and has been dubbed the “Everest of Cape Swims”. Challenges include strong and unpredictable currents, icy winds, and inconsistent water temperatures. The False Bay coast is also home to great white sharks.

Christine said she did not encounter any sharks but had a few seal encounters, spotted a whale and a stingray. The athlete has been training for two years, swimming in pools and dams around Gauteng and the Vaal River. She also trained outdoors in winter in water temperatures of between 11 and 14ºC. Her target is to raise R50 000 and so far she managed to raise close to R30 000.