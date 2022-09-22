The Voice of History can be heard again. Nederlandse Lietjies, Comic Songs, and so much more will once again be heard on platform after it was silenced for more than 28 months.

A heritage we respect, whether you talk about Rosa or Daar kom die Alibama, it’s apparent as to how slaves sailed across the ocean from the Dutch colonies in the Far East. Songs such as these would give them comfort and on stage, choirs will sway from side to side paying homage to the way slaves would sing and sway to the beat of the ocean rocking the ships more than 300 years ago. PERFORMANCE: A rendition of classic song Daar kom die Alibama Cape communities love their traditions and culture, but the love for Malay choirs gives them a sense of an unbreakable bond which transcends generations. A new Cape Malay Choir executive board was elected in November 2021. This is the first time a democratic election was held since the late 1990s.

The new president of the Cape Malay Choir Board (CMCB), Ismail Ely, is no stranger to the Malay choir fraternity. It goes without saying that he understands that he has big shoes to fill. Shafick April, who served as president for more than 30 years, died in 2020 in his 80’s. Many respected him for his wealth of knowledge and experience in the sport, regarding him as a true legend. Another first in history; a woman has been elected as vice president. Fatima Abrahams is known to the industry of Malay choirs, having spent more than five years as a member at the Ottoman club and has been serving as a board member for some time.

Numerous top spanne are unable to take part in the competition, due the financial strain that Covid-19 has placed on them. Prior to the pandemic, we still saw 22 troupes competing. This year, 18 will take to the streets but only 10 are able to compete due to financial constraints. The treasurer of the CMCB, Ziyaad Hattas, says that the choir competition will take place at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery, starting with Section one on Heritage Day. I caught up with another CMCB member, Adnaan Morris, who speaks excitedly about how this section will bring a huge crowd back to what they’ve been missing for such a long time.

The audience will be allowed to enter the venue from 2pm and the competition will start at 4pm. He adds that the first six choirs to compete will start things off on a high note with teams like Boarding Boys, Marines, Shoprite Jonge Studente, Angeliere, Young Zinnias and Rangers. According to the board, one of the challenges was finding the perfect venue: “We needed to make sure our audience were pleased and by the look of things, we’re off to a good start.

“We are able to have the stalls again for our people to enjoy. It’s big enough to make sure all our teams supporters can show up without being obstructed etc.” Whoever needs more information must please speak to a member at their favourite choir. Tickets are also available from CMCB trustees Moeneeb Domingo 0836688754 or Redewaan De Caires 0836011161. Tickets will cost R100 for general access, pensioners and kids will pay R60, and those who prefer to book their seats with VIP treatment will pay R150.

A note from the president of the CMCB: “I would like to appeal to all our supporters and the public at large that loves this culture of ours, that’s unique to Cape Town, to support the Cape Malay Choir board. LEGEND: Shafick April was CMCB president for more than 30 years “To support the younger generation, the fathers who sacrificed for this culture to stay alive for so long, and lastly, to support the various choirs within the fraternity so that we continue to grow and sustain this organisation for many years to come. “Lastly, we as the CMCB wish to thank the City of Cape Town for making sure we could bring back this auspicious competition, which our parents and our parents’ parents worked so hard to preserve.”

Cape Malay Choir Board – Event Planner 2022: September 24: Section One, Good Hope Christian Centre October 1: Section Two, Good Hope Christian Centre