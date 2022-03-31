A little bit of this and a little bit of that on this last day of the month mense – what are you in the mood for? Something sweet or something salty, chicken or fish?

Get pumped with action in S.W.A.T at 8.30pm on e.tv as the team searches for a bunch of drug merts whose plane has crashed.

Meanwhile, Hondo tries to win over Nichelle again and Luca’s first day back doesn’t go as planned.

In Fatal Attraction, 10:30pm on SABC2, we see that love sometimes kills; while SABC3’s This Is Us (at 9pm) shows us how great the love of family can be.

Have you watched the late night drama of e.tv’s High Society Scandal (at 11.05pm)?

If you’re a night owl, why not try it out? Or get your action drama dose with Navy NCIS, at 11pm on SABC3.

Was Maharaj involved in the issue with the tricks? That’s what Shria wants to know, in Imbewu, on e.tv at 9:30pm.

While in Muvhango, at 9pm on SABC2, Vhutshilo skeems Susan is jolling, while James and Tenda have a moerse fallout just as Vhutshilo realises who the witch of Thathe might be.

