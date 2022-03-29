You belong to the corporation but can you survive without it?

The Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world.

The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed.

Confusion and chaos ensue, security and order are in disarray, and without protection, everyone is left to fend for themselves.

Stop skollies and hostile corporations from taking over and discover what really happened.

FEND: Each one for their own

The game received positive reviews from critics upon its release, with praise for its visuals, combat, animation and sound-design, but criticism for the emphasis on grinding, technical issues and noticeable lack of polish.

[email protected]