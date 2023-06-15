This week sees the culmination of Pick n Pay’s hugely successful Golden Bag initiative, during which the retailer surprises of Smart Shoppers around the country by randomly selecting one winner at every store, every day for 42 days to win their entire shop for free.

During the past six weeks, over 17 000 Smart Shoppers bagged their entire trolley of shopping free of charge, including an orphanage in Observatory, which walked away with R12 500 worth of free groceries.