The Douglas Murray Old Age Home will be hosting its annual Christmas in July dinner evening on Friday. Douglas Murray is an old age home situated in Retreat, with more than 77 residents.

They are now raising funds to ensure that all of these mense are well taken care of. Guests will be treated to a cheese and wine starter followed by a four-course meal. According to organiser Beaulah Wheeler, this is going to be its biggest July event ever.

“We are very happy to say that we are close to the sold-out mark and we would like to thank everyone for showing us so much love and support during this time,” Beaulah said. “We also would like to thank the donors for their donations and it always makes things a lot easier for us.” The event will take place at the Claremont Civic Centre on Friday, and tickets are 300 per person or R500 per couple.