An Elsies River teen is in the running for Miss Teen South Africa and says she is so ready to show the world another side of the Cape Flats.

Timothea Fortuin, 17, is a finalist in the popular beauty pageant which takes place in May.

Miss Teen South Africa is all about young women who are confident and standing up for what they believe in.

Timothea, a matric pupil at Elsies River High, says she is excited for the competition but a lack of finances might sink her dream.

Each finalist needs R5500 to take part in the finale and this also covers accommodation.

The pageant will be held at Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg on 29 May.

“I was raised by a single mother, over all these years my mom worked really hard to provide for me and my three siblings,” says Timothea.

“My parents do not live together but my dad is very supportive, and then I have my stepmom that also plays a huge role in my life.”

Timothea says she has been hustling to get the money together since she got the news.

“For the past few weeks I have been selling food like rotis and curry bunnies to raise funds and both were successful.

“On 22 May, we will host a high tea event and we hope to make enough before the big weekend where I will be flying to Johannesburg.”

The young woman is also an activist for teen mental health and says: “I believe that if the mindset of many teenagers changes, especially teenagers that come from the same circumstances as me, we would be much greater.”

To sponsor Timothea, call 082 382 2106.

