Baby Charlie September, who is currently fighting cancer, needs your help.

On Saturday from 2pm at Reds Sports Lounge in Ottery, there will be a fundraiser for her medical bills as Charlie starts an intense phase session next week where she will receive chemo four times a week for the next two months.

GOOD CAUSE: The event at Reds in Ottery

Mense can also take part in a Shavathon on the same day.

Vannie Plain DJs are putting the show together and the day will have a variety of music. Entry is R50. Food will be on sale.

