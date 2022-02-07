The winds of change are blowing on Suidooster in the month of romance, with an intense love triangle developing between three characters.

Just as things between divorcees Kaashifa and Rhafiek were starting to heat up, newcomer Yasmeen arrived to set the cat amongst the pigeons.

Yasmeen, played by Shamilla Miller, has come home after living and working in Denmark. The beautiful brunette reunites with her old high school friend Kaashifa Mansour (Jawaahier Petersen) and that is when Yasmeen meets Ruiterbosch hunk Rhafiek Samsodien (Irshaad Ally).

Yasmeen is a modern and ambitious woman with a sense of adventure, and seems tailor-made for buff tour guide Rhafiek.

Fiekie, of course, only had eyes for chef Kaashi, until she douses his flames of passion when she tells him that he’s like a brother to her.

He hooks up with Yasmeen, but of course Cupid, and Fiekie’s mom Mymoena, won’t give up that easily, especially with Valentine’s Day around the corner.

Shamilla told Weekend Argus says she thinks love triangles are always interesting because audiences believe they know more than the characters.

“They see the full picture so it makes everyone really invested/opinionated in the journey of it. Plus there are always going to be people on different teams #TeamKaashi and #TeamYazzi and I think conflict is always fun when watching shows. Audiences love drama and a love triangle is all about drama,” she says.

Meanwhile, Jawaahier thinks the romantic waters might feel a bit muddied for Kaashi, who is living with the Samsodiens like an adopted daughter.

“Kaashifa’s idea is that he will never see her in that way and I don’t think she picked up on anything. Knowing she came out of a divorce, I think her self-esteem is low,” she says.

NEW GIRL IN THE PICTURE: Rhafiek and Yasmeen flirt

“The idea of love and romance after a divorce is perhaps standing in the way of them not saying what needs to be said to each other.”

Irshaad meanwhile feels his character is torn because he’s messing with two women’s hearts. But on the bright side, he says, he gets to play opposite “two wonderful actresses”.

“I’ve worked with Shamilla before in Nommer 37 and she is just a treat. With Jawaahier, there’s always a laugh or two, so it’s really fun.”

Fans were quick to add their cents on social media.

Francis MacGregor said: “Yasmeen must just stay away from Rhafiek. She’s too forward and that accent is too much. Kaashifa and Rhafiek must take one another.”

Simoné Meyer is rooting for Kaashi and Fiekie.

“I am a bit suspicious of Yasmeen.There’s just something about her that I don’t trust. I think she’ll get bored of Rhafiek and break his heart,” she reckons.

