An arts and entertainment studio promoting upcoming talent called Kapstaad Plug situated in Sweet Home Farm, Philippi caught fire on Monday. According to Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire & Rescue Service, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Kapstaad Plug managing director, Luthando Gerexa said the fire was caused by an angry man. Our studio was in an apartment building that was located next to an informal settlement, apparently a guy set his structure alight because he had an argument with his girlfriend and the fire spread to the studio because it was near to the hokkies and the studio caught fire. “I only got the news around 12pm but apparently the fire happened at 3am in the morning.

“Most of our music equipment that we use and rely on is burned. We are currently working with the community to try and assist with the problem.” An arts and entertainment studio promoting upcoming talent called Kaapstad Plug situated in Sweet Home Farm, Philippi caught fire on Monday morning. Pictures supplied Luthando said they started the company in 2017 to assist local talent and uplift the community through events management, podcasting, artists management and recording. SADDENED: Big boss Luthando Gerexa. Pictures: Supplied “We are just thankful that no one got hurt and no one was there when the fire started, we just use the apartment to store our stuff, nobody lives in it.

“The apartment was built through a community project and we were given access to it because of the work we were doing. “We are starting from scratch, we need to fix the windows, get music equipment, PCs, fix the stairs because the planks are destroyed. “We will appreciate any kind of help.”