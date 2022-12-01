There’s some free festive cheer tonight when legendary songstress Vicky Sampson and Maak My Famous Season 1 winner Cheswyn Ray kick off the festive season at Good Hope FM with a performance at the SABC’s Sea Point Auditorium. The artists will be guests on Saaiman Says Live Sessions with Chad Saaiman between 7pm and 8pm.

Fans will be treated to world-class music as well as get up close with the performers as Chad interviews them about all that is hot and happening in their lives and careers. Diva Vicky, a businesswoman and philanthropist, is the magical voice behind Afrikan Dream. She’s risen to international stardom, performing in Austria, England, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA, sharing the stage with the likes of Shakatak, Al Jarreau, Joe Cocker, Peabo Bryson, George Benson, Grace Jones, Randy Crawford, Maxi Priest, Kool and the Gang and the Stylistics.

Vicky also has prestigious local credits to her name, the highlight being her performance at Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday celebrations and appearing on stage with him. Also an SA's Got Talent contestant, Ray has performed at some of Mzansi’s top events, including the Maak My Famous Showcase, where he shared the stage with Emo Adams, Jarrad Ricketts, Elwira Standilli and Tarryn Lamb. Entrance to tonight’s event is free, but booking via email is essential due to high demand.