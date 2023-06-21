Things are heating up at The Hood Kitchen in Rocklands, where you can get lekker groot juicy burgers and gourmet food in Mitchells Plain. In celebration of good food and music, the Plain will play host to the first Hood Fest at Spine Road High School on July 1.

The likes of musicians Mjoyner, Young OG CPT, K-NINE Die Hond, as well as artists from the Northern Cape, are expected to perform. In addition, there will be an array of the top local food vendors who will cater to a honger crowd. The Hood Kitchen was launched in 2019 by Anwar Arendse, 27, and his wife Gabriella, 28, and they have since been selling up to 1 000 meals per week, compared to the 15 to 60 meals previously.

“Over the past few years, there have been a lot of ups and downs but mostly ups; we are still operating from home. Back then we were operating out of our living room but we converted one of the rooms to a fully-equipped kitchen,” Anwar said. “Some of the challenges was Covid which closed us down completely and exhausted all of our funds, and our parents helped us to start up again in 2021. “Load shedding is another challenge but we are planning to go completely solar.”