Spring is around the corner, and that means it’s time for new beginnings. Nothing less at Nando’s , who are introducing a NEW Cabo Sosatie and Single Chips at a lekker price to welcome in the change of season.

The delicious Sosatie meal comes with two skewers of tender chicken breast pieces, smothered in South African smokey shisanyama spices and flame-grilled to perfection in the flavour of your choice, served with a single portion of chips (peri or plain!).

The Sosaties, a kebab that grew up in Mzansi, is a traditional local dish of meat (for us that spells chicken) cooked on skewers. It’s the perfect dish for a springtime picnic, a quick and easy meal at home, or on the run.

No matter how you eat it – enjoyed on the stick or piece by piece by pulling the stick out – you’ll still get to enjoy all the delicious flavours of the spices.